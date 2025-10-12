Berenberg Bank Reiterates Johnson Matthey (JMPLF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.77% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Johnson Matthey is $26.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.53 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 20.77% from its latest reported closing price of $22.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson Matthey is 5,093MM, a decrease of 56.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Matthey. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMPLF is 0.30%, an increase of 23.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.50% to 17,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,437K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,464K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMPLF by 24.46% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,697K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMPLF by 21.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,496K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMPLF by 23.52% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,317K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares , representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMPLF by 37.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,061K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMPLF by 25.47% over the last quarter.

