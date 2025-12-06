Berenberg Bank Reiterates ITM Power (ITMPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of ITM Power (OTCPK:ITMPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.65% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for ITM Power is $1.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.67 to a high of $1.57. The average price target represents an increase of 50.65% from its latest reported closing price of $0.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ITM Power is 50MM, an increase of 93.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITM Power. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITMPF is 2.26%, an increase of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.92% to 3,852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 2,742K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares , representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITMPF by 133.04% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 1,077K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares , representing a decrease of 37.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITMPF by 18.96% over the last quarter.

AVDS - Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 60.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITMPF by 146.65% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.