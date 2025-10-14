Berenberg Bank Reiterates IP Group (IPZYF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of IP Group (OTCPK:IPZYF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 176.33% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for IP Group is $1.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.43 to a high of $1.87. The average price target represents an increase of 176.33% from its latest reported closing price of $0.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IP Group is 271MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in IP Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPZYF is 0.06%, an increase of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.20% to 57,861K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,230K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,316K shares , representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPZYF by 11.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,252K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,999K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPZYF by 9.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,923K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,862K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPZYF by 25.34% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 4,469K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,518K shares , representing a decrease of 23.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPZYF by 9.85% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,144K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,137K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPZYF by 17.03% over the last quarter.

