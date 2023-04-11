Berenberg Bank Reiterates Impax Asset Management Group (LSE:IPX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Impax Asset Management Group (LSE:IPX) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPX by 14.07% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 145K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 23.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPX by 72.29% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 60K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impax Asset Management Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPX is 0.22%, an increase of 20.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 6,486K shares.

See all Impax Asset Management Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.