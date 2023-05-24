Berenberg Bank Reiterates ILIKA (LSE:IKA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of ILIKA (LSE:IKA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ILIKA is 72.63. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 68.91% from its latest reported closing price of 43.00.

The projected annual revenue for ILIKA is 0MM, a decrease of 18.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in ILIKA. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IKA is 0.01%, a decrease of 83.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.26% to 44K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 83.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKA by 76.99% over the last quarter.

REGIX - Regnan Global Equity Impact Solutions Class Z Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 15.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IKA by 66.11% over the last quarter.

Strengthening Families & Communities holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

