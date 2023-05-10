Berenberg Bank Reiterates Ibstock (LSE:IBST) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Ibstock (LSE:IBST) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.15% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ibstock is 204.89. The forecasts range from a low of 165.64 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.15% from its latest reported closing price of 176.40.

The projected annual revenue for Ibstock is 504MM, a decrease of 1.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

Ibstock Maintains 4.99% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.99%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ibstock. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBST is 0.18%, an increase of 13.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.65% to 45,110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 12,094K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,179K shares, representing a decrease of 33.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBST by 6.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,415K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,201K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBST by 3.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,885K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,839K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBST by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,865K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBST by 5.84% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,511K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,549K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBST by 4.95% over the last quarter.

