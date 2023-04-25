Berenberg Bank Reiterates HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for HSBC Holdings is 739.29. The forecasts range from a low of 585.80 to a high of $945.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.95% from its latest reported closing price of 573.30.

The projected annual revenue for HSBC Holdings is 63,103MM, an increase of 31.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in HSBC Holdings. This is a decrease of 325 owner(s) or 46.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSBA is 0.76%, an increase of 88.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 1,477,104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 265,672K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268,439K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBA by 21.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 153,445K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149,918K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBA by 3.40% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 106,110K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,977K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBA by 18.95% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 62,885K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,548K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBA by 19.10% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 50,018K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,040K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBA by 7.28% over the last quarter.

