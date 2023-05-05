Berenberg Bank Reiterates Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.84% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Howden Joinery Group is 821.10. The forecasts range from a low of 727.20 to a high of $913.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.84% from its latest reported closing price of 696.80.

The projected annual revenue for Howden Joinery Group is 2,369MM, an increase of 2.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

Howden Joinery Group Maintains 2.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.96%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Howden Joinery Group. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWDN is 0.33%, an increase of 30.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 88,731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 10,340K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,190K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWDN by 10.50% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 7,330K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,094K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWDN by 18.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,050K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,121K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWDN by 22.19% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 5,593K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,067K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWDN by 4.36% over the last quarter.

