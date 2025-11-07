Berenberg Bank Reiterates Howden Joinery Group (HWDJF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Howden Joinery Group (OTCPK:HWDJF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.85% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Howden Joinery Group is $13.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.52 to a high of $16.93. The average price target represents an increase of 10.85% from its latest reported closing price of $11.81 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Howden Joinery Group is 2,419MM, an increase of 4.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Howden Joinery Group. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWDJF is 0.44%, an increase of 15.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 102,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,143K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 8,370K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,100K shares , representing a decrease of 20.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWDJF by 21.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,866K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,701K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWDJF by 6.89% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 5,623K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,298K shares , representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWDJF by 17.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,900K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,846K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWDJF by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.