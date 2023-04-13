Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.69% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hollywood Bowl Group is $20.53. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 91.69% from its latest reported closing price of $247.00.

The projected annual revenue for Hollywood Bowl Group is $1,051MM, an increase of 442.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 36K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 29.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 12.96% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 29.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 16.67% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR International Small Cap ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 26.81% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hollywood Bowl Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOWL is 0.02%, a decrease of 63.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.65% to 1,128K shares.

