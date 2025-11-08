Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hiscox (HCXLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Hiscox (OTCPK:HCXLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.80% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hiscox is $16.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.58 to a high of $19.82. The average price target represents an increase of 15.80% from its latest reported closing price of $13.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hiscox is 5,413MM, an increase of 37.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hiscox. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCXLF is 0.37%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.36% to 102,272K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 9,838K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,851K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCXLF by 15.94% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 8,381K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,486K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCXLF by 6.82% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 7,612K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 5,686K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,834K shares , representing a decrease of 37.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCXLF by 23.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,859K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,509K shares , representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCXLF by 15.88% over the last quarter.

