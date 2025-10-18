Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC - Depositary Receipt (HKMPY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HKMPY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.67% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC - Depositary Receipt is $70.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.95 to a high of $81.86. The average price target represents an increase of 40.67% from its latest reported closing price of $50.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC - Depositary Receipt is 2,880MM, a decrease of 10.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HKMPY is 1.14%, an increase of 4.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.43% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMEFX - PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND I Shares holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HKMPY by 4.90% over the last quarter.

