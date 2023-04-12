Stocks

Berenberg Bank Reiterates Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Hold Recommendation

April 12, 2023 — 01:16 am EDT

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:HBR / Harbour Energy Plc Shares Held by Institutions

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 489K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 19.63% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 1,376K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares, representing an increase of 22.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 13.04% over the last quarter.

FSSJX - Fidelity Series Select International Small Cap Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

INTF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT International Equity Fund Class I holds 53K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 72.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 140.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harbour Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 10.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBR is 0.11%, a decrease of 26.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.34% to 52,567K shares.

See all Harbour Energy regulatory filings.

