Berenberg Bank Reiterates Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 489K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 19.63% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 1,376K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares, representing an increase of 22.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 13.04% over the last quarter.

FSSJX - Fidelity Series Select International Small Cap Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

INTF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT International Equity Fund Class I holds 53K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 72.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBR by 140.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harbour Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 10.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBR is 0.11%, a decrease of 26.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.34% to 52,567K shares.

See all Harbour Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.