Berenberg Bank Reiterates Gym Group (LSE:GYM) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Gym Group (LSE:GYM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.52% Upside

As of September 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gym Group is 165.75. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.52% from its latest reported closing price of 118.80.

The projected annual revenue for Gym Group is 227MM, an increase of 20.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gym Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GYM is 0.13%, a decrease of 15.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 5,402K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Destra International & Event-driven Credit Fund holds 2,790K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 942K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 711K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYM by 0.51% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 342K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 20.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYM by 3.65% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 182K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYM by 3.56% over the last quarter.

