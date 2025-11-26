Berenberg Bank Reiterates GSK plc - Depositary Receipt (GSK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of GSK plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:GSK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.10% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for GSK plc - Depositary Receipt is $47.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.05 to a high of $69.98. The average price target represents an increase of 0.10% from its latest reported closing price of $47.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GSK plc - Depositary Receipt is 31,763MM, a decrease of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,058 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSK plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSK is 0.40%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 489,563K shares. The put/call ratio of GSK is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 78,404K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,758K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 7.45% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 58,413K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 32,228K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,338K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 25,767K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,727K shares , representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 0.95% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 19,891K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,118K shares , representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 4.05% over the last quarter.

