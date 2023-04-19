Berenberg Bank Reiterates Griffin Mining (LSE:GFM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Griffin Mining (LSE:GFM) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Delaware Vip Trust - Delaware Vip Emerging Markets Series Standard Class holds 1,643K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,056K shares. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Griffin Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFM is 0.06%, a decrease of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,773K shares.

