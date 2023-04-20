Berenberg Bank Reiterates GRESHAM HOUSE (LSE:GHE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of GRESHAM HOUSE (LSE:GHE) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Explorer Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 40.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHE by 23.32% over the last quarter.

GPROX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Investor Class holds 70K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 18K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRESHAM HOUSE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHE is 0.27%, an increase of 24.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.46% to 92K shares.

