Berenberg Bank Reiterates Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 148.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greatland Gold is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 148.78% from its latest reported closing price of 8.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Greatland Gold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greatland Gold. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGP is 0.12%, a decrease of 53.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.05% to 293,902K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 218,243K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204,107K shares, representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGP by 2.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 23,697K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 20,206K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,540K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGP by 11.10% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 7,230K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,044K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGP by 13.35% over the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 5,851K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,814K shares, representing an increase of 17.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGP by 12.88% over the last quarter.

See all Greatland Gold regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.