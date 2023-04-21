Berenberg Bank Reiterates Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 23,697K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,805K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 63K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGP by 9.28% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 7,230K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,044K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGP by 13.35% over the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 374K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGP by 14.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greatland Gold. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGP is 0.12%, a decrease of 53.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 293,916K shares.

