Berenberg Bank Reiterates Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Genuit Group (LON:GEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.19% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genuit Group is 356.49. The forecasts range from a low of 299.97 to a high of $405.30. The average price target represents an increase of 9.19% from its latest reported closing price of 326.50.

The projected annual revenue for Genuit Group is 613MM, a decrease of 1.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

Genuit Group Maintains 3.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.77%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genuit Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEN is 0.12%, an increase of 35.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 22,003K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 4,957K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,244K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,080K shares, representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 23.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,801K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 7.35% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,400K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 11.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,325K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 14.77% over the last quarter.

