Berenberg Bank Reiterates Frontier Developments (FRRDF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Frontier Developments (OTCPK:FRRDF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Developments. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRRDF is 0.01%, an increase of 55.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 100K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRRDF by 68.25% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing a decrease of 80.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRRDF by 5.39% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

