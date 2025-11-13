Berenberg Bank Reiterates Focusrite (FOCIF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Focusrite (OTCPK:FOCIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.68% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Focusrite is $8.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $12.69. The average price target represents an increase of 79.68% from its latest reported closing price of $4.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Focusrite is 190MM, an increase of 12.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Focusrite. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOCIF is 0.02%, an increase of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.59% to 135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 87K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 36.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOCIF by 58.84% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 48K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing a decrease of 29.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOCIF by 21.71% over the last quarter.

