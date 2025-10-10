Berenberg Bank Reiterates Entain Plc - Depositary Receipt (GMVHY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Entain Plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:GMVHY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.04% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Entain Plc - Depositary Receipt is $15.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.40 to a high of $19.68. The average price target represents an increase of 74.04% from its latest reported closing price of $9.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Entain Plc - Depositary Receipt is 5,111MM, a decrease of 1.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entain Plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMVHY is 0.00%, an increase of 3,412.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.37% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 61.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMVHY by 112.16% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 708.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMVHY by 81.12% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares.

