Berenberg Bank Reiterates Entain (GMVHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.01% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Entain is $15.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.48 to a high of $20.52. The average price target represents an increase of 81.01% from its latest reported closing price of $8.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Entain is 5,047MM, a decrease of 2.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entain. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMVHF is 0.36%, an increase of 15.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 208,102K shares.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 48,735K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 26,430K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,559K shares , representing a decrease of 19.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMVHF by 20.23% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 17,111K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 11,135K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,682K shares , representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMVHF by 44.29% over the last quarter.

PRPPX - International Fund I R-3 holds 9,408K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares , representing an increase of 18.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMVHF by 59.61% over the last quarter.

