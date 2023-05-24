Berenberg Bank Reiterates Energean (LSE:ENOG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Energean (LSE:ENOG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.05% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energean is 1,724.03. The forecasts range from a low of 909.00 to a high of $2,257.50. The average price target represents an increase of 50.05% from its latest reported closing price of 1,149.00.

The projected annual revenue for Energean is 2,039MM, an increase of 176.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energean. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENOG is 0.19%, a decrease of 17.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 8,494K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,793K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOG by 26.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,034K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOG by 9.08% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 651K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOG by 25.86% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 555K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOG by 25.64% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 505K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOG by 26.14% over the last quarter.

