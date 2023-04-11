Berenberg Bank Reiterates Energean (LSE:ENOG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Energean (LSE:ENOG) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 130K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOG by 20.83% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

SPEU - SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 31.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOG by 3.31% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOG by 19.54% over the last quarter.

LAIEX - Lord Abbett International Opportunities Fund holds 240K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energean. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENOG is 0.20%, a decrease of 16.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.56% to 8,490K shares.

