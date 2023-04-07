Berenberg Bank Reiterates Empiric Student Property (LSE:ESP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Empiric Student Property (LSE:ESP) with a Buy recommendation.

Empiric Student Property Declares $0.10 Dividend

On March 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $91.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.14%, the lowest has been 0.01%, and the highest has been 3.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=164).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - AB Global Dynamic Allocation Portfolio Class B holds 54K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESP by 6.39% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 1,298K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares, representing a decrease of 24.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESP by 2.13% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 1,292K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESP by 1.83% over the last quarter.

WMMRX - Wilmington Real Asset Fund Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWUS - iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF holds 78K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESP by 9.09% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empiric Student Property. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESP is 0.14%, a decrease of 12.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.47% to 27,991K shares.

