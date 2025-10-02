Berenberg Bank Reiterates Ecora Resources (ECRAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Ecora Resources (OTCPK:ECRAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.26% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ecora Resources is $1.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.39 to a high of $2.17. The average price target represents an increase of 88.26% from its latest reported closing price of $0.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ecora Resources is 74MM, an increase of 186.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecora Resources. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECRAF is 0.05%, an increase of 7.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.69% to 4,645K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,435K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares , representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECRAF by 10.52% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,343K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,027K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares , representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECRAF by 5.74% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 245K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares , representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECRAF by 12.15% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 168K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECRAF by 0.06% over the last quarter.

