Berenberg Bank Reiterates Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.90% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dunelm Group is 1,259.31. The forecasts range from a low of 1,060.50 to a high of $1,522.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.90% from its latest reported closing price of 1,178.00.

The projected annual revenue for Dunelm Group is 1,634MM, an increase of 0.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.73.

Dunelm Group Maintains 6.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.96%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dunelm Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNLM is 0.11%, an increase of 20.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 8,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,491K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLM by 22.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 862K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLM by 28.73% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 687K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLM by 19.68% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 576K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 573K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLM by 19.18% over the last quarter.

