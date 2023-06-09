Berenberg Bank Reiterates DiscoverIE Group (LSE:DSCV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 8, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of DiscoverIE Group (LSE:DSCV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.91% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DiscoverIE Group is 1,033.13. The forecasts range from a low of 858.50 to a high of $1,281.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.91% from its latest reported closing price of 915.00.

The projected annual revenue for DiscoverIE Group is 453MM, an increase of 6.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

DiscoverIE Group Maintains 1.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiscoverIE Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 16.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSCV is 0.29%, a decrease of 14.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 6,727K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 1,547K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares, representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSCV by 13.86% over the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,184K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIOAX - Calvert International Opportunities Fund holds 630K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 570K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSCV by 0.62% over the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 512K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares, representing a decrease of 71.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSCV by 39.64% over the last quarter.

