Berenberg Bank Reiterates DiscoverIE Group (LSE:DSCV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of DiscoverIE Group (LSE:DSCV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DiscoverIE Group is $1,040.11. The forecasts range from a low of $858.50 to a high of $1,281.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.69% from its latest reported closing price of $821.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiscoverIE Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 23.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSCV is 0.30%, a decrease of 15.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 6,904K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 1,385K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares, representing a decrease of 42.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSCV by 15.66% over the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,184K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing a decrease of 19.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSCV by 13.01% over the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 879K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSCV by 11.68% over the last quarter.

CIOAX - Calvert International Opportunities Fund holds 630K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSCV by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 570K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSCV by 0.62% over the last quarter.

