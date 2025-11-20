Berenberg Bank Reiterates Diploma (DPLMF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Diploma (OTCPK:DPLMF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.82% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Diploma is $80.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.87 to a high of $91.24. The average price target represents an increase of 55.82% from its latest reported closing price of $51.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Diploma is 1,177MM, a decrease of 22.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diploma. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPLMF is 0.60%, an increase of 17.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 36,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,369K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,596K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares , representing an increase of 13.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPLMF by 37.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,920K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPLMF by 24.86% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,916K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPLMF by 29.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,201K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPLMF by 20.46% over the last quarter.

