Berenberg Bank Reiterates Diageo (DGEAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Diageo (OTCPK:DGEAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.62% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Diageo is $31.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.02 to a high of $38.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.62% from its latest reported closing price of $33.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Diageo is 18,702MM, a decrease of 7.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diageo. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGEAF is 0.56%, an increase of 13.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.39% to 472,625K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 39,339K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,736K shares , representing an increase of 47.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGEAF by 71.26% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 36,135K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,271K shares , representing a decrease of 14.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGEAF by 24.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,236K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,602K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGEAF by 18.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,055K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,557K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGEAF by 12.63% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 19,468K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,314K shares , representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGEAF by 2.05% over the last quarter.

