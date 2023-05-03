Berenberg Bank Reiterates DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DFS Furniture is 189.55. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 48.09% from its latest reported closing price of 128.00.

The projected annual revenue for DFS Furniture is 1,151MM, an increase of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

DFS Furniture Maintains 2.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.34%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in DFS Furniture. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFS is 0.03%, an increase of 105.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.07% to 3,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,222K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 6.57% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 533K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing an increase of 24.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 75.05% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 439K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing an increase of 27.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 53.35% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 320K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 281K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 24.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 189.93% over the last quarter.

