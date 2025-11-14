Berenberg Bank Reiterates DCC (DCCPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of DCC (OTCPK:DCCPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.06% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for DCC is $91.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.66 to a high of $119.80. The average price target represents an increase of 25.06% from its latest reported closing price of $73.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DCC is 21,723MM, an increase of 24.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in DCC. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCCPF is 0.21%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 20,334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,068K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCCPF by 10.32% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 1,434K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCCPF by 6.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,420K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCCPF by 8.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 886K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCCPF by 12.31% over the last quarter.

TRWAX - Transamerica International Equity A holds 663K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares , representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCCPF by 0.20% over the last quarter.

