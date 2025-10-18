Berenberg Bank Reiterates Croda International Plc - Depositary Receipt (COIHY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Croda International Plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:COIHY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.13% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Croda International Plc - Depositary Receipt is $22.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.56 to a high of $31.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.13% from its latest reported closing price of $26.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Croda International Plc - Depositary Receipt is 1,939MM, an increase of 16.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Croda International Plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COIHY is 0.00%, an increase of 13.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.12% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 36.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIHY by 28.33% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 58.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COIHY by 32.97% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 31.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COIHY by 40.92% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares.

Sterling Capital Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

