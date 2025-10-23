Berenberg Bank Reiterates Compass Group PLC - Depositary Receipt (CMPGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Compass Group PLC - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CMPGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.23% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Compass Group PLC - Depositary Receipt is $38.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.02 to a high of $44.76. The average price target represents an increase of 33.23% from its latest reported closing price of $28.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Group PLC - Depositary Receipt is 33,368MM, a decrease of 23.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Group PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPGY is 0.53%, an increase of 12.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 154.77% to 2,063K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 667K shares.

Managed Account Series - BlackRock GA Dynamic Equity Fund Class K holds 466K shares.

USBOX - Pear Tree Quality Fund Ordinary Shares holds 240K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPGY by 5.40% over the last quarter.

HIMCX - Hartford Midcap Hls Fund Ia holds 115K shares.

Guardian Variable Products Trust - Guardian Strategic Large Cap Core VIP Fund holds 85K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPGY by 0.90% over the last quarter.

