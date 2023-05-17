Berenberg Bank Reiterates Compass Group (LSE:CPG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Compass Group (LSE:CPG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.88% Downside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Group is 2,158.58. The forecasts range from a low of 1,641.25 to a high of $2,541.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.88% from its latest reported closing price of 2,200.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Group is 32,010MM, an increase of 7.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

Compass Group Maintains 1.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.07%.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Group. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPG is 0.72%, a decrease of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 368,308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 41,085K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,514K shares, representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 6.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,165K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,754K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,373K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,271K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 1.36% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 11,226K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,992K shares, representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 3.64% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 9,751K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,305K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 1.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.