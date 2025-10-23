Berenberg Bank Reiterates Compass Group (CMPGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Compass Group (OTCPK:CMPGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.07% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Compass Group is $37.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.94 to a high of $42.59. The average price target represents an increase of 33.07% from its latest reported closing price of $28.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Group is 33,368MM, a decrease of 23.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPGF is 0.75%, an increase of 7.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 357,455K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 28,516K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,939K shares , representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPGF by 1.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,585K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,189K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPGF by 1.52% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 19,058K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,483K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPGF by 7.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,289K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,978K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPGF by 7.70% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 14,158K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,046K shares , representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPGF by 5.43% over the last quarter.

