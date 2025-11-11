Berenberg Bank Reiterates Coats Group (CGGGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Coats Group (OTCPK:CGGGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.32% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coats Group is $1.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.37 to a high of $1.86. The average price target represents an increase of 50.32% from its latest reported closing price of $1.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coats Group is 1,931MM, an increase of 28.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coats Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGGGF is 0.21%, an increase of 13.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.74% to 159,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,679K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,184K shares , representing an increase of 16.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGGGF by 12.60% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 17,729K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,744K shares , representing an increase of 84.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGGGF by 513.65% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 15,202K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,818K shares , representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGGGF by 15.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,120K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,090K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGGGF by 5.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,277K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,088K shares , representing an increase of 17.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGGGF by 16.07% over the last quarter.

