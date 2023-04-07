Berenberg Bank Reiterates CLS Holdings (LSE:CLI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of CLS Holdings (LSE:CLI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.35% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for CLS Holdings is $19.72. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 85.35% from its latest reported closing price of $134.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWUS - iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLI by 8.67% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 290K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLI by 12.51% over the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLI by 8.59% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 130K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing a decrease of 47.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLI by 23.00% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in CLS Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLI is 0.03%, a decrease of 42.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.07% to 11,228K shares.

