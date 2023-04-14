Berenberg Bank Reiterates Close Brothers Group (LSE:CBG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Close Brothers Group (LSE:CBG) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 73K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBG by 13.42% over the last quarter.

EWUS - iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBG by 10.18% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 461K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing an increase of 19.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBG by 3.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,997K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,007K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBG by 9.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Close Brothers Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBG is 0.10%, an increase of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.83% to 18,100K shares.

