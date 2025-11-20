Stocks
CPWHF

Berenberg Bank Reiterates Ceres Power Holdings (CPWHF) Buy Recommendation

November 20, 2025 — 04:37 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Ceres Power Holdings (OTCPK:CPWHF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.05% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ceres Power Holdings is $3.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.02 to a high of $7.31. The average price target represents an increase of 34.05% from its latest reported closing price of $2.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ceres Power Holdings is 54MM, an increase of 20.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceres Power Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPWHF is 1.02%, an increase of 26.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 2,417K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HDRO - Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF holds 936K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing an increase of 54.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPWHF by 3.09% over the last quarter.

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 646K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPWHF by 17.48% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 617K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing an increase of 41.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPWHF by 201.59% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 187K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 52.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPWHF by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

