Berenberg Bank Reiterates CentralNic Group (LSE:CNIC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of CentralNic Group (LSE:CNIC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.63% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for CentralNic Group is 265.20. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 132.63% from its latest reported closing price of 114.00.

The projected annual revenue for CentralNic Group is 809MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

CentralNic Group Maintains 0.89% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.89%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in CentralNic Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNIC is 0.05%, an increase of 28.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.77% to 334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce Global Value Trust holds 137K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 43K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 47.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNIC by 90.24% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CRNSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNIC by 4.88% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

