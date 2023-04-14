Berenberg Bank Reiterates Central Asia Metals (LSE:CAML) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Central Asia Metals (LSE:CAML) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 13.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAML by 33.38% over the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 13.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAML by 16.37% over the last quarter.

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 52K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 724K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAML by 19.29% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Asia Metals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAML is 0.11%, a decrease of 20.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.87% to 21,325K shares.

