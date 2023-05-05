Berenberg Bank Reiterates Centamin (LSE:CEY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Centamin (LSE:CEY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.90% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centamin is 131.76. The forecasts range from a low of 94.94 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.90% from its latest reported closing price of 109.90.

The projected annual revenue for Centamin is 856MM, an increase of 8.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centamin. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEY is 0.45%, an increase of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 287,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 59,937K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,339K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEY by 7.32% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 39,831K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEY by 9.56% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27,042K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,520K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEY by 16.51% over the last quarter.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 14,554K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,453K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,501K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEY by 14.52% over the last quarter.

