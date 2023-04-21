Berenberg Bank Reiterates Centamin (LSE:CEY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Centamin (LSE:CEY) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FGD - First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund holds 3,661K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,978K shares, representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEY by 15.22% over the last quarter.

GOAU - U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF holds 1,254K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,290K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEY by 8.11% over the last quarter.

EWUS - iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF holds 150K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEY by 22.53% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1,093K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 925K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,518K shares, representing a decrease of 172.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEY by 51.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centamin. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEY is 0.45%, an increase of 2.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 286,314K shares.

See all Centamin regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.