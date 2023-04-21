Berenberg Bank Reiterates Capital (LSE:CAPD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of Capital (LSE:CAPD) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 40K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 167K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 575K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 59K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAPD is 0.32%, an increase of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 9,891K shares.

