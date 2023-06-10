Berenberg Bank Reiterates BT Group (LSE:BT.A) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 9, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of BT Group (LSE:BT.A) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.14% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for BT Group is 188.36. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.14% from its latest reported closing price of 147.00.

The projected annual revenue for BT Group is 20,999MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

BT Group Maintains 5.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.24%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in BT Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BT.A is 0.22%, an increase of 5.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 694,215K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 91,828K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,633K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BT.A by 12.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 53,420K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,969K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BT.A by 24.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 37,033K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,532K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BT.A by 13.28% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 36,124K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,543K shares, representing an increase of 23.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BT.A by 60.66% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27,217K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

