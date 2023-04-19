Berenberg Bank Reiterates BT Group (LSE:BT.A) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of BT Group (LSE:BT.A) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - International Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 108K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing a decrease of 26.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BT.A by 29.91% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 1,738K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIVQX - Clifford Capital International Value Fund Super Institutional Class holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 17.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BT.A by 6.50% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Multi-Asset Growth Fund Class R6 holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 45.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BT.A by 37.37% over the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - GLOBAL PORTFOLIO Class I holds 456K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in BT Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BT.A is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 690,034K shares.

